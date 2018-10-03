

CTV Saskatoon





A 17-year-old has been arrested after what RCMP call an “extensive” three-month investigation into a violent sexual assault on the Onion Lake Cree Nation.

The teen was arrested Saturday in the Onion Lake area and is facing six charges. RCMP say an unknown suspect, armed with weapons, broke into a home and sexually assaulted a woman.

She was injured during the assault and was treated in hospital.

The teen boy is charged with aggravated sexual assault, wearing a disguise, carrying a weapon, assault with a weapon, attempting to obstruct justice and theft under $5,000.

The suspect can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act because he is under 18.

The sexual assault occurred in the morning of June 2, when the woman was alone in the home, according to RCMP.

The teen is scheduled to make his second court appearance on Oct. 15 in Lloydminster Provincial Court.