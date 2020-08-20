SASKATOON -- A 16-year-old boy who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of a 15-year-old Holy Cross High School student is scheduled to have a sentencing hearing in November.

The 15-year-old boy died on Nov. 2, 2019 from a gunshot wound. Police responded to a call about a teenage boy in distress at a business in the 2300 block of Arlington Avenue. Police said efforts to save his life were unsuccessful.

Police believe the incident was not random.

Two other teenage boys were also charged in connection to the 15-year-old’s death.

One pleaded guilty to manslaughter. The other has pleaded guilty to attempted robbery.

The 16-year-old who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder is scheduled to appear in youth court on Nov. 16.