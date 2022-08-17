16 more of Saskatchewan’s favourite ice cream stops
Saskatchewan has some of the greatest hidden gems when it comes to places to eat. And with more than 2,000 hours of sunshine across the province, you’ll need to cool down.
To help you beat the heat this summer, here are 16 more of the province’s best ice cream stops, as voted on by our viewers.
JUMBO BEACH DAIRY BAR, LOON LAKE
Offering single, double and even triple-scoop cones, sundaes, milkshakes, soft serve, flurries and banana splits, Jumbo beach Dairy Bar is the best way to wrap up a day at the lake. They even have orange cone dip if you dare.
LIL BEAN ICE CREAM, ROSTHERN
With a variety of Dole Whip flavours, including Jolly Rancher, salted caramel cashew toffee, cherry cheesecake, cookies n’ cream and so many more, Lil Bean is a fan favourite.
CONES, MARTENSVILLE
Started by three area teens, Cones Ice Cream opened last year in Martensville’s Kinsmen Park. Offering more than 16 flavours, Cones also sells sorbet, floats, and freezies to add a little cool treat to your summer.
TIMEOUT EATERY, ESTERHAZY
Wrap up your time in the Esterhazy area with a stop at the Timeout Eatery for ice cream. They offer a variety of flavours, including funky monkey, birthday party, chocolate fudge and the intriguingly named monster cookie. The shop offers brownies, sundaes, twisters and cheesecake on a stick.
BUS STOP REFRESHMENTS, SASKATOON
An established ice cream stop in Saskatoon, the double-decker bus down by the river is hard to miss. The stand offers hard ice cream in many flavours, including Tiger Tiger, chocolate chip cookie dough, maple walnut, creamsicle and more. They also sell milkshakes, sundaes, and frozen yogurt.
MILKY WAY, REGINA
Over 40 flavours of ice cream to choose from, this popular Queen City spot has something to make everyone happy. You can also opt for a milkshake, sundae, smoothie, parfaits and banana splits.
HOMESTEAD ICE CREAM, SASKATOON
Serving Saskatoon and area since 1978, Homestead Ice Cream sells hard and soft ice cream and other treats, like cookie sandwiches, frozen yogurt, and wafer sandwich.
DAILY SCOOP, SASKATOON
Nestled in the Avalon Shopping Centre, Daily Scoop is the perfect end to a busy shopping day. They also offer parfaits, sundaes, floats, ice cream sandwiches and milkshakes.
SNOW HUT, MOOSE JAW
Soft and hard ice cream is served in waffle cones or traditional cones with various dips including cotton candy, peanut butter, and coconut dip.
DAIRY KING, SWIFT CURRENT
Boosting the best ice cream in town, Dairy King offers twisters, frozen yogurt, dips, parfaits, and milkshakes.
CRUNCHY DOG ICE CREAM & EATS, SASKATOON
For a unique cool treat, Saskatoon’s Crunchy Dog has a selection of ice cream treats that will satisfy any craving. From parfaits to sundaes to soft and hard cones and for the really brave: spaghetti ice cream.
D’S PLACE, SILTON
Off the beaten track, D’s Place in Silton offers various ice cream options, including soft and hard ice cream, sundaes, floats, smoothies and ice cream sandwiches.
POLAR PALACE, REGINA
Hot days in the Queen City can be cooled off with a treat from Polar Palace. From homemade ice cream sandwiches, to slush shakes to floats and banana splits, they also have a variety of flavours to suit everyone.
CHARDON ICE CREAM, SASKATOON
Serving up sweet treats in Saskatoon for about 20 years, Chardon Ice Cream carries 20 flavours of ice cream alongside some soft serve favourites like dipped cones, parfaits and sundaes.
FROSTY TREAT, SHAUNAVON
Frosty Treat offers up ice cream treats at their 50s theme diner. From sundaes to dipped cones, to banana pops to parfaits and more.
JD’S MINI GOLF, CANDLE LAKE
Serving Dole Whip soft serve and several hard ice cream flavours, it’s a great way to cool down after a game of mini golf.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada-wide shortage of liquid Children's Tylenol now also impacting chewables
A nationwide shortage of liquid Children’s Tylenol is also impacting generic chewables, with Quebec-based Laboratoire Riva reporting a shortage due to rising demand.
COVID-19 hospitalizations due to Omicron are vastly underreported: grassroots organization
Analysis by a grassroots organization of scientists reveals hospitalizations from the Omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 could be 70 per cent higher than what has been reported since December.
Ontario mayor fires back at conspiracy theorists who tried to arrest police officers
An Ontario mayor had some harsh words for protesters who attempted to place local police officers under arrest Saturday.
Eastern Ontario doctor facing 3 new murder charges
An eastern Ontario doctor who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a patient is facing three new murder charges, Ontario Provincial Police have announced.
Proportion of French speakers declines nearly everywhere in Canada, including Quebec
The proportion of Canadians who mainly speak French at home continues to decline in nearly all provinces and territories, including Quebec, the latest census release shows.
The return of Zellers: Hudson's Bay to resurrect Canadian discount retail chain
Canadian department store Zellers hopes to make a comeback next year, a decade after the discount chain shuttered most of its locations., brand owner Hudson's Bay Co. said Wednesday.
As home prices drop, here's what you can get in Canada's most affordable markets
CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes in some of the most affordable regions across Canada, as many real estate markets see drops in average prices.
Feds announce four new passport service sites as backlog continues
The federal government is adding new passport service locations across Canada as a backlog in processing applications continues.
Ontario to reveal next steps of 'Plan to Stay Open' Thursday, hints at changing 'status quo'
The Ontario government will reveal the next steps of its “Plan to Stay Open” on Thursday.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan to send patients to Alberta for privatized surgery; won't pay for travel
Saskatchewan plans to send people to Alberta to get privatized surgeries, but the cost of travel won't be covered by the government.
-
Banjo Bowl beats Labour Day Classic to sellout
Neither rivalry matchup between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders has been played yet, but the Bombers are winning in terms of ticket sales.
-
Regina city council discusses 5G cell towers, tables motion to make protocol improvements
A set of guidelines to help determine where new cell towers can be built in Regina is being sent back to city administration for further changes.
Winnipeg
-
WestJet adds new West Coast destination flight from Winnipeg
WestJet will soon be offering direct flights from Winnipeg to Los Angeles.
-
83-year-old man victim of suspected homicide in Winnipeg's North End
Winnipeg police officers are investigating a homicide after an 83-year-old man was found dead in a North End home.
-
Mounties search for person charged with second-degree murder
Manitoba RCMP are asking for help to find a person charged with second-degree murder in connection with a January homicide.
Calgary
-
Cyclist struck in Macleod Trail collision
A cyclist was struck by a truck Wednesday on Macleod Trail S.W.
-
Verbal attack on teen girls aboard Calgary bus potentially hate motivated: police
Calgary police are working to identity a woman allegedly involved in a hate-motivated incident aboard a Calgary Transit bus earlier this month.
-
Calgary library closed until Friday following 'traumatic incident'
The Calgary Library closed abruptly Wednesday afternoon after an incident that police say was connected to a person who was involved in a mental health crisis.
Edmonton
-
Ben Stelter immortalized in sand by Toronto artist James Sun
James Sun is a Toronto artist who uses coloured sand to create layered works of art. When he heard that Stelter had died, he said he wanted to create a piece commemorating the energy the six-year-old superfan put out into the world.
-
St. Albert man charged with sexual assault on child under 12
A St. Albert man is facing charges in connection with the sexual assault of a child, and police believe there may be other victims.
-
Police searching for man missing since last Thursday
Police, family and friends are searching for a 64-year-old man who disappeared last Thursday in south Edmonton. Hongsang Rho, also known as Howard, left his house in the area of 110 Street and 11 Avenue at approximately 7 a.m. on Aug. 11.
Toronto
-
Ontario mayor fires back at conspiracy theorists who tried to arrest police officers
An Ontario mayor had some harsh words for protesters who attempted to place local police officers under arrest Saturday.
-
'Novelty' screwdriver looks like replica handgun raising concerns
Concerns are being raised about a screwdriver that looks like a replica handgun that’s being sold at a popular auto retailer across Canada.
-
What's the wildest food on the menu at this year's CNE?
The CNE returns this Friday in full force and with it, a slate of carnival-worthy foods sure to shock and amaze your taste buds. Here’s a rundown of some of the offerings this year:
Ottawa
-
Eastern Ontario doctor facing 3 new murder charges
An eastern Ontario doctor who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a patient is facing three new murder charges, Ontario Provincial Police have announced.
-
SIU investigating man's death after police pursuit in Ottawa
The Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of a 28-year-old man in a collision after an Ontario Provincial Police officer called off a police pursuit in Ottawa's south end.
-
Ontario to expand program allowing paramedics to avoid ERs in patient care
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones says the province is expanding a program that allows paramedics to take patients somewhere other than an emergency room, such as a mental health facility, or to treat them on scene. Jones says she will be releasing a broader plan this week aimed at health system stability and recovery.
Vancouver
-
Gangster's execution outside of a busy Vancouver restaurant was carefully planned: court documents
The man who killed Harpreet Singh Dhaliwal outside of a busy Vancouver restaurant last year planned the killing for weeks, setting up in an Airbnb to 'track down' the victim 'for the purpose of killing him,' court documents say.
-
B.C. cop who showed sexual selfie to domestic violence victim reinstated
A B.C. Mountie who was fired after showing a domestic violence victim what he described as a barely clothed "d*** pic" was rehired last year after arguing the RCMP's conduct board treated him unfairly.
-
Vancouver man ordered to pay back $29K obtained under false pretences, BCSC says
A Vancouver man has been ordered to pay $29,000 in restitution to two couples from whom he obtained the money under false pretences, according to B.C.'s financial markets regulator.
Montreal
-
New census data showing French 'in danger' spurs debate ahead of Quebec election
Quebec's French language minister Simon Jolin-Barrette said Wednesday that the proof is now "beyond a reasonable doubt:" French is in peril in the province, after reviewing the latest federal census data.
-
Quebec pension fund manager posts $33.6 billion loss for first 6 months of 2022
Quebec's pension fund manager, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, will have to figure out a way to fix the hole in people's wallets after the worst first-half of the year in recent years on the markets.
-
Adult women who accused Quebec cardinal of sexual misconduct breaks church-abuse stereotype
After Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet was accused by a woman of sexual assault in a class-action lawsuit introduced this week, more women have come forward with similar allegations against members of the province's Catholic Church.
Vancouver Island
-
Search for Victoria man missing in Spain widens to neighbouring countries
The family of a Victoria man who has been missing in Spain for more than a month say they are broadening their search to neighbouring countries.
-
Aggravated assault charge laid in Nanaimo stabbing, but motive unclear: RCMP
Mounties say a Nanaimo, B.C., woman has been charged with aggravated assault after a stabbing in the city sent one man to hospital with serious injuries Sunday morning.
-
Man convicted of killing Langford teen Kimberly Proctor denied parole
One of two men convicted of the shocking sexual assault and murder of a Langford, B.C., teen in 2010 has had his day parole application denied again.
Atlantic
-
Opposition parties take aim at Nova Scotia premier over health-care 'crisis'
The two main opposition parties in Nova Scotia are slamming Premier Tim Houston's record on health care after his first year in power.
-
RCMP track down two young boys driving truck in central Newfoundland
The RCMP in central Newfoundland have tracked down a 13-year-old boy believed to have been behind the wheel of a pickup truck that was spotted driving erratically on the Trans-Canada Highway.
-
Pod of dolphins rescued from shallow waters off small N.S. island
Residents of a small island off Nova Scotia’s south shore are being credited with saving a pod of stranded dolphins.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Ontario Premier Mike Harris on health care privatization debate
At a charity golf tournament and gala raising money for the North Bay Regional Health Centre Foundation, former Ontario Premier Mike Harris addressed the staffing crisis in hospitals and fears of privatizing health care.
-
New stratospheric balloon experiments launched in Timmins
The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) is back in Timmins launching stratospheric balloons to collect data about our atmosphere with scientists from around the world.
-
New passport services available in the Sault
Starting Aug. 17, at Sault Ste. Marie Service Canada office on Bay Street, people can now apply for and pick up their passports.
London
-
Arrest warrant issued for London, Ont. man in human trafficking investigation
London police are asking for the public’s help after three men were charged following a human trafficking investigation.
-
'Great for London': CTV’s 'The Amazing Race' episode in London draws positive reaction
The Forest City got some national exposure during the latest leg of CTV’s "The Amazing Race Canada." London, Ont. was the site for multiple challenges on the hit reality show in Tuesday's episode.
-
Outspoken MPP Bill Murdoch passes away
One of the most outspoken MPP’s in Ontario has passed away. Bill Murdoch, who represented Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound for 21 years, passed away on Tuesday, following a two-year-long fight with cancer.