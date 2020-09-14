SASKATOON -- Police found a 14-year-old boy dead with apparent gunshot wounds on Saturday night at a home in Candle Lake.

A 49-year-old male suspect, armed with a firearm, had been assaulting a female occupant of the residence when the other occupants of the residence intervened, RCMP said in a news release. Police found three other people at the home.

The boy was shot during the incident. Another man disarmed the suspect, who fled the scene, RCMP say.

The other occupants of the home, located on Industrial Drive, involved sustained minor injuries.

Police set up a perimeter around the home to contain the scene and allow police officers to conduct the investigation. Based on the information gathered throughout the investigation, police officers identified no risk or danger to residents in the community, RCMP say.

Police learned that suspect was believed to be in another home located on Steen Place in Candle Lake.

He was found dead in the home around 6 a.m. Sunday. Police believe he shot himself. There were no other occupants in the home.

On Monday morning, police tape could be seen surrounding the log house in the Aspen Grove subdivision with two Mounties posted on the scene.

Autopsies are being conducted by the Saskatchewan Corner’s Service.

A perimeter surrounding the two homes continues to be in effect for further examination.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

--With files from Lisa Risom