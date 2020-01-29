SASKATOON -- Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for central-southern Saskatchewan Wednesday morning.

The weather agency is warning drivers to take caution on roads, as visibility is limited.

“Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring,” Environment Canada said on its website at around 10:30 a.m.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

Pockets of freezing rain have also been reported.

Dense fog is forecasted to redevelop over southern Saskatchewan Wednesday evening.

Saskatoon police said Wednesday afternoon that 14 crashes have been reported in the city, with four involving minor injuries.

"The current fog and freezing drizzle, mixed with the wind, is creating slick conditions in and around Saskatoon today," police said in a news release.

"Remember to leave extra space between you and the vehicle ahead of you and reduce speeds when driving in these conditions."