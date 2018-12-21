RCMP say alcohol is believed to be a factor in a highway crash that claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl Friday night.

Police say at about 6:40 p.m., officers were called to Highway 305 and Highway 11, after a report of a head-on vehicle collision.

Investigators say a white half-ton truck was travelling on Highway 305, when it was hit by a blue half-ton truck.

Police say of the three people inside the white truck, two were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries. A third person, an 11-year-old girl, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver of the blue truck, and lone occupant, was also taken to hospital with undetermined injuries. Police believe alcohol is a factor in the crash in relation to the driver of the blue truck.

A traffic collision analyst was called to the scene. As of late Friday night, Highway 305 was closed to traffic. The investigation is ongoing.