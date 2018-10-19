

CTV Saskatoon





A man was killed and a woman was seriously hurt when their pickup truck crashed with a school bus in west-central Saskatchewan.

Pierceland RCMP responded around 7:50 a.m. Thursday to the crash, at the intersection of Township Road #623 and Range Road #3254 in the RM of Beaver River.

The westbound truck and a northbound school bus collided with both ending up in the ditch in the northwest corner of the intersection, police said in a news release.

The male driver was declared dead at the scene, with the adult female passenger taken to hospital with serious injuries.

No one else was injured; no passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash, police say.

The truck had been reported stolen out of Cold Lake, AB.

The collision remains under investigation.

The RM of Beaver River is about 110 kilometres northwest of Meadow Lake.