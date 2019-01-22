

CTV Saskatoon





One cat was rescued but another was found dead in a house fire on Elliot Street Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews arrived at the scene to find a single-storey home with smoke coming from the front and left side of the structure, Saskatoon Fire Department said in a news release.

Crews entered the back of the home and found a fire in the basement. The fire was extinguished and its cause is under investigation.

One cat was rescued from the home and another cat was found dead. The occupants were not home.

Damages are estimated at $50,000.