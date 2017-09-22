

CTV Saskatoon





Portions of the University of Saskatchewan’s Murray Library are shut down as the school investigates claims bed bugs have been spotted in the building.

A spokesperson for the university said Friday facilities management crews were treating one section of the library’s fourth floor and inspecting other areas of the floor in response to the bed bug claims.

“As a cautionary measure, we are treating the closed off area and inspecting the rest of the fourth floor in the Murray Library,” Jennifer Thoma said.

Student Landon Tetreault said he brought the issue to the university’s attention. He claims he spotted two bed bugs on the fourth floor.

“There are bed bugs in Murray Library at the U of S,” Tetreault wrote on Facebook. “I highly suggest not going there.”

Crews inspected parts of the floor Thursday but found no bed bugs, according to Thoma.

“Again, no bed bugs have been found in any areas of the library or anywhere else on campus. The rest of (the) library remains open,” she said.