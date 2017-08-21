A man and woman from Big River First Nation are dead after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 55 near Debden on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Highway 55, eight kilometres south of Debden, around 9 p.m.

When crews arrived they discovered the man and woman were dead. The pair was travelling southbound in the same vehicle. Three people from two other vehicles involved in the crash received minor injuries and one was sent to hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

Debden is about 200 kilometres north of Saskatoon.