Two men and a woman are in police custody, following a complaint involving a gun in Saskatoon.

Police say officers made the arrests at approximately 3:30 p.m., on December 20, 2017, at an apartment in the 1300 block of Temperance Street. The investigation is continuing with regard to gun crimes as well as offences under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Travel in the area was temporarily restricted, but restrictions have since been lifted.