Teen stabbed at gathering near Prince Albert
CTV Prince Albert
Published Monday, October 16, 2017 2:19PM CST
RCMP are looking for information after a teenage girl was stabbed over the weekend.
The incident happened at what police are calling an “outdoor gathering” in the Rural Municipality of Buckland around 1 a.m. on Sunday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5501 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8577.
