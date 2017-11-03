

CTV Saskatoon





A teen is facing weapon and threat charges after a report Thursday that prompted hold and secures at schools in Meadow Lake.

RCMP say officers responded at about 10 a.m. after a report of a youth allegedly brandishing a knife and uttering threats against Meadow Lake’s Gateway Elementary School. The teen was arrested about an hour and a half later.

The 14-year-old boy has since been charged with uttering threats against a person, assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, police say. He can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

No one was injured.

All schools in the community were placed under hold and secures — which consist of locking buildings’ exterior doors —as a precaution, according to RCMP.