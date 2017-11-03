Teen charged after threats made against Meadow Lake school
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, November 3, 2017 11:06AM CST
A teen is facing weapon and threat charges after a report Thursday that prompted hold and secures at schools in Meadow Lake.
RCMP say officers responded at about 10 a.m. after a report of a youth allegedly brandishing a knife and uttering threats against Meadow Lake’s Gateway Elementary School. The teen was arrested about an hour and a half later.
The 14-year-old boy has since been charged with uttering threats against a person, assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, police say. He can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
No one was injured.
All schools in the community were placed under hold and secures — which consist of locking buildings’ exterior doors —as a precaution, according to RCMP.
