Team Sask chooses flagbearer for closing ceremony of 2017 Canada Summer Games
Shelby Newkirk swims at the 2017 Canada Summer Games
CTV Saskatoon
Published Saturday, August 12, 2017 2:23PM CST
Team Sask has chosen Shelby Newkirk of Saskatoon as flagbearer for the 2017 Canada Summer Games Closing Ceremony.
Newkirk earned six medals in seven paraswimming events at the games in Winnipeg, making her the most-decorated Saskatchewan athlete at the games. She trains with Erik Kramer at the Saskatoon Lasers Swim Club.
"Shelby has been an outstanding representative of our province at the 2017 Canada Summer Games," said Team Sask Chef de Mission Mark Bracken in a written statement. "Even beyond her athletic achievements, it is also her leadership qualities, her natural fit as a role model for the rest of Team Sask and her vast accomplishments in the sport of paraswimming that have made her so deserving of this opportunity."
Newkirk holds seven Canadian and two American records, and is ranked first in the world in the S7 paraswimming category. The 21-year-old is now looking ahead towards representing Canada at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.
More Stories
- Several people exposed to bear spray at Saskatoon Exhibition
- John Arcand Fiddle Festival celebrating 20th anniversary 1
- Quinn Stevenson remembered in annual golf tournament
- Team Sask chooses flagbearer for closing ceremony of 2017 Canada Summer Games
- Suspect identified in deadly car ramming at Virginia white nationalist rally 11
- Usain Bolt ends record-breaking career with injury
- Teen lands job after officer buys him formal clothes he allegedly tried to steal
- Pastor freed from North Korean prison has landed in Canada, government says 6