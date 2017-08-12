

CTV Saskatoon





Team Sask has chosen Shelby Newkirk of Saskatoon as flagbearer for the 2017 Canada Summer Games Closing Ceremony.

Newkirk earned six medals in seven paraswimming events at the games in Winnipeg, making her the most-decorated Saskatchewan athlete at the games. She trains with Erik Kramer at the Saskatoon Lasers Swim Club.

"Shelby has been an outstanding representative of our province at the 2017 Canada Summer Games," said Team Sask Chef de Mission Mark Bracken in a written statement. "Even beyond her athletic achievements, it is also her leadership qualities, her natural fit as a role model for the rest of Team Sask and her vast accomplishments in the sport of paraswimming that have made her so deserving of this opportunity."

Newkirk holds seven Canadian and two American records, and is ranked first in the world in the S7 paraswimming category. The 21-year-old is now looking ahead towards representing Canada at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.