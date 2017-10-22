Semi collides with light standard on Hwy 16
Saskatoon Police
CTV Saskatoon
Published Sunday, October 22, 2017 6:33PM CST
Police were called to the scene at the intersection of Highway 16 and Boychuk Drive after a semi-trailer travelling northbound on Boychuck struck the traffic lights.
The semi was attempting to make a westbound turn onto Highway 16 when it struck the light standard.
Traffic is limited down to one lane westbound on Highway 16, and police are asking people to avoid the area.
