

CTV Saskatoon





The owner of Saskatoon’s Northwoods Inn and Suites is facing numerous charges after police say he extorted tenants for sexual favours.

John Pontes was arrested Monday at the Idylwyld Drive North motel and charged with three counts of sexual assault, two counts of extortion, and one count each of obtaining sexual service for consideration and uttering threats to cause death.

Saskatoon police said in a media release officers have been investigating the 74-year-old since February, following allegations of sexual misconduct. The police release did not name Pontes, but Saskatoon Provincial Court confirmed his identity.

Pontes, who was fined nearly $45,000 in 2014 for sexually harassing a former female employee, appeared in provincial court Tuesday morning.

He’s been remanded in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday morning.