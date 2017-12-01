Multiple shots fired in North Battleford, no suspects apprehended
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, December 1, 2017 7:53AM CST
Police in North Battleford are searching for suspects after a number of gunshots were fired early Friday morning.
Calls started coming in about gunshots around 12:29 a.m. on Friday. Police say the received complaints from 95th, 96th, 101st, 102nd, 106th Streets and 21st Ave. One of the complaints stated that a car was being chased and shot at by another vehicle.
Police went to all of the locations and couldn’t find any injured people or bullet holes, but they did find the car that was shot at. Police also say they could hear more gunshots while they were investigating.
No suspects were apprehended.
Anyone with information is asked to call Battlefords RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8847.
More Stories
- Multiple shots fired in North Battleford, no suspects apprehended
- Province introduces legislation to govern ridesharing in Sask. 1
- Kilburn Hall supervisor says teen showed no signs during his shift 911 needed to be called 1
- Balcony fire caused by improper removal of smoking materials
- Saskatoon Farmers' Market cancels all weddings
- Canadian farmers cut back pea production in wake of India import tax 1
- Gun report prompts lockdown of Ravine Drive school
- Sask. government provides funding for anti-bullying initiatives