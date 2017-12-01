

CTV Saskatoon





Police in North Battleford are searching for suspects after a number of gunshots were fired early Friday morning.

Calls started coming in about gunshots around 12:29 a.m. on Friday. Police say the received complaints from 95th, 96th, 101st, 102nd, 106th Streets and 21st Ave. One of the complaints stated that a car was being chased and shot at by another vehicle.

Police went to all of the locations and couldn’t find any injured people or bullet holes, but they did find the car that was shot at. Police also say they could hear more gunshots while they were investigating.

No suspects were apprehended.

Anyone with information is asked to call Battlefords RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8847.