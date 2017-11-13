

CTV Saskatoon





The sister and sister-in-law of two men found dead in a house fire in Rosthern says the two are at peace now.

Rosealee McCallum has identified her brother Sidney Thomas and her brother-in-law Albert Mark as the two found dead after the fire on Friday evening.

The men were roommates and lifelong friends, according to McCallum.

McCallum was at one point married to Mark’s brother and still refers to Mark as her brother-in-law. She said Mark and Thomas grew up across the street from one another and were always having fun.

The home, on the 900 block of Third Street East, was left completely destroyed by the flames.

About 14 volunteer firefighters fought the blaze for about nine hours, and community members made and served food and hot chocolate for the emergency crews during the fight.

The fire started in the kitchen and is not considered suspicious, according to the fire department.

Family members of Thomas and Mark believe the two men had the stove on for warmth.

A funeral for the men is expected to be held later this week.