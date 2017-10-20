Humboldt apartment residents waiting to return home after wind rips off roof
Pieces of an apartment complex's roof sit in a parking lot in Humboldt following a windstorm. (Bolt FM/DiscoverHumboldt)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, October 20, 2017 6:20PM CST
People living in a Humboldt apartment complex are still waiting to return home after the building’s roof was ripped off during a windstorm earlier this week.
The roof of the building was blown into the parking lot during the storm, which saw wind gusts reach speeds of over 100 kilometres per hour across the province.
The storm knocked out power in the building and caused a natural gas leak. Several vehicles were also damaged in the parking lot.
The deputy chief of Humboldt’s fire department said no one was injured. People living in the apartment’s 12 suites were relocated.
