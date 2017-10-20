

CTV Saskatoon





People living in a Humboldt apartment complex are still waiting to return home after the building’s roof was ripped off during a windstorm earlier this week.

The roof of the building was blown into the parking lot during the storm, which saw wind gusts reach speeds of over 100 kilometres per hour across the province.

The storm knocked out power in the building and caused a natural gas leak. Several vehicles were also damaged in the parking lot.

The deputy chief of Humboldt’s fire department said no one was injured. People living in the apartment’s 12 suites were relocated.