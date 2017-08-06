GoFundMe page started for man in wheelchair injured in Spadina Crescent assault
Robert Carignan and his dog, Molly (Facebook)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Sunday, August 6, 2017 12:21PM CST
A GoFundMe page has been started for a man injured in an assault on Spadina Crescent in July.
Police say Robert Carignan was out with his dog, Molly, on July 23 when he was pulled from his wheelchair and attacked. He was taken to hospital in critical condition with multiple head injuries.
Saskatoon police arrested and charged 25-year-old Justin James Crowe with attempted murder after the assault. Crowe’s lawyer requested a psychiatric assessment in Saskatoon Provincial Court on July 26.
The GoFundMe page says Carignan needed surgery to repair his skull. It has raised about $2,500 over the past three days.
More Stories
- Saskatchewan Day in Saskatoon: What’s open?
- 'How bad will it get?': A father's pleas for drug-addicted children across Canada 2
- Cafe 'man tax' ignites social media fury
- Clean your water bottle: study finds bacteria in water storage containers
- One man arrested after early morning standoff
- GoFundMe page started for man in wheelchair injured in Spadina Crescent assault
- Street buskers putting on show at Fringe Festival 1
- Dry weather putting strain on Sask. farmers