A GoFundMe page has been started for a man injured in an assault on Spadina Crescent in July.

Police say Robert Carignan was out with his dog, Molly, on July 23 when he was pulled from his wheelchair and attacked. He was taken to hospital in critical condition with multiple head injuries.

Saskatoon police arrested and charged 25-year-old Justin James Crowe with attempted murder after the assault. Crowe’s lawyer requested a psychiatric assessment in Saskatoon Provincial Court on July 26.

The GoFundMe page says Carignan needed surgery to repair his skull. It has raised about $2,500 over the past three days.