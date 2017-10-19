A father and son injured fighting a fire on their land near Gull Lake, Sask., are still in a Calgary hospital’s intensive care unit, according to family.

Ron Wedrick and his son Evan, who suffered severe burns battling a fire during Tuesday’s windstorm in Saskatchewan and Alberta, are receiving treatment at Foothills Medical Centre from a team of burn-treatment specialists, a statement from the family reads. The two, ages 43 and 25, were first taken to hospitals in Maple Creek, Sask., and then Medicine Hat, Alta., before they were airlifted to Calgary.

Ron’s wife, Twila, and their two daughters, as well as Evan’s wife, Kym, and their newborn daughter, are by the pair’s sides.

“The family would like to thank everyone for the support, well wishes and prayers during this horrendous time,” the statement reads.

Family friend Kaile Migneault said Thursday that Evan’s condition is critical while Ron’s is stable. Ron is able to communicate via writing but can’t speak because of breathing tubes.

A GoFundMe page started by Migneault has raised more than $50,000 for the family in less than 24 hours.

“While most families were at home taking shelter from the storm, Ron Wedrick and his son Evan were out fighting fires,” Migneault wrote on the page.

The father and son are well respected in the community, she told CTV.

“They are go, go, go — whether it’s their oil jobs or farming jobs and just helping out the community, or just friends. They are the first people in the community to help out,” Migneault said.

Wind gusts reached speeds of over 100 km/h in Saskatchewan on Tuesday and caused fires in the province’s west-central area to spread quickly. One fire forced about 1,200 people from their homes in areas of Leader and Burstall, as well as the Rural Municipality of Deer Forks.

--- CORRECTION: An RCMP news release Wednesday stated Evan – without releasing his name – is 27 years old. Evan is 25, according to the family’s statement.

--- Moses Woldu contributed to this report