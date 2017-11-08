A Saskatoon-based vehicle manufacturer has put pen to paper on a $23.7-million multi-year contract to supply ambulances to British Columbia Emergency Health Services.

Crestline Coach Ltd., which employs about 200 people, says it has already started to manufacture more ambulances specially designed for urban and rural use at its production facility in Saskatoon.

Crestline said it will support BCEHS’s ongoing replacement of about 70 ambulances each year. The first shipment of ambulances is expected for early 2018. BCEHS Chief Operating Officer Barb Fitzsimmons said in a statement that the new ambulances are a welcome upgrade.

“Keeping our ambulances up-to-date, refurbished and replaced in regular rotation ensures our fleet is in good working order and as safe as possible for our patients and staff. We’re pleased to be partnering once again with Crestline in these efforts,” Fitzsimmons said.

BCEHS said in a release that it has been a long-standing customer of Crestline Coach, having purchased more than 750 ambulances and specialty vehicles since 1995.