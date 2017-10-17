Bradly Goethals is used to scoring goals. He was a scoring champion playing AAA hockey in the Manitoba midget ranks. In his first game with the Manitoba Junior Hockey League’s Selkirk Steelers, he scored a hat trick.

So when the 19-year-old was traded to Saskatoon from the Everett Silvertips, where he wasn’t finding much success with just six points in 23 games, it was a welcome change of scenery.

“It's been going really well,” said Goethals. “I'm getting a really good opportunity here to play with some good guys, and play some special teams and stuff like that, which I didn't have the chance to do [in Everett]."

He’s regained his scoring touch, notching three goals and four assists through the first eight games of the season, and now finds himself playing on the top line alongside overage players Cameron Hebig and Braylon Shmyr.

“It’s so fun to play with them. When I came on the line, I asked them where they wanted me, and where to go and stuff like that, because they work really well together.”

He’ll be leaned on for offence because of his lethal shot, which he honed growing up in his hometown of Ile des Chênes, Man.

"We would always go in the backyard and shoot a lot of pucks,” said Goethals. “I always got told it could make your shot a lot better if you, say I shot 100 pucks every night before bed, so that's what I did when I was younger."

“He’s got to get into the shooting spots to get it away,” said Blades head coach Dean Brockman. “His quick release is going to beat a lot of guys in this league.”

He’ll get another chance to light the lamp on Wednesday night, when the Blades host the Vancouver Giants.