Battlefords RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Maria Bluebird. The 15-year-old was last seen around 3:30 p.m. in North Battleford on Friday, October 13th.

The teen is described as an Aboriginal female, approximately 5/6’ tall and weighing 100-pounds. She has long brown hair, brown eyes, with braces on her teeth. She was last seen wearing grey leggings, a black hoody, gold high top running shoes, and was carrying a backpack with green colouring on it.

Battleford RCMP says she may also be using the first name Heather and/or the surname McNiven.

There are indications she may have gone to Saskatoon; police are concerned about her well-being.

Anyone with information on the teens whereabouts are asked to contact Battlefords RCMP 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).