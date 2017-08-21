Saskatoon students were excited to pick up their new backpack full of school supplies Monday.

The Salvation Army Community Family Services Back-to-School Backpack Program ensures kids have the right supplies to start off the school year.

Families register for the program ahead of time and the Salvation Army has backpacks ready to be picked up at Princess Alexandra School in Saskatoon.

The program has been running for seven years and is in place for families that can’t afford all the required supplies.

"They cost so much more nowadays and it does allow that family then to maybe buy some runners or put it toward their food or electrical bill,” said Heather Hedstrom, the Salvation Army’s community and donor relations advisor.

The children and caregivers appreciate the supplies, Hedstrom added. Stephanie Peachey, who was at the school picking up a backpack for her granddaughter, said her daughter is a single mom who isn’t able to buy all the supplies needed.

“As a grandparent, I'm very proud she will be able to say she has a new backpack and that she has other things that are like the rest of the kids’,” Peachey said.

The Salvation Army says it will fill and hand out 1,000 backpacks for Saskatoon students this year. The program is sponsored by Millennium III Group of Companies, Staples Canada and private donors.