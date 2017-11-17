A group of Australian students are learning from Saskatoon paramedics, as part of a placement program.

Four students from Brisbane, Australia’s Griffith University are shadowing MD Ambulance’s paramedics on their 12-hour shifts.

“You never know what you’re going to turn up to, which is one of the highlights of the job because you never know what’s around the corner,” Ellen Quinn, a paramedic student, said.

The exchange program began after MD Ambulance’s chief went to Australia for a conference and decided to collaborate with Griffith’s paramedicine director.

The students will be in Saskatoon until January.