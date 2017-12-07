Alberta promises lawsuit, other 'consequences' on Sask. licence plate ban
(File photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 7, 2017 3:42PM CST
EDMONTON -- The great licence plate fight between Alberta and Saskatchewan may be escalating into a much larger conflict.
Alberta Economic Development Minister Deron Bilous says there will be -- in his words -- "consequences" if Saskatchewan does not roll back its ban on Alberta licence plates on its job sites.
Bilous says Saskatchewan has six days to end the ban or face a lawsuit on the grounds it is violating free trade rules.
In the meantime, Bilous said Alberta will consider other retaliatory measures but declined to be more specific.
Saskatchewan's Infrastructure Minister David Marit says the ban was imposed because Alberta has similar rules for Saskatchewan contractors and Alberta contractors have an unfair advantage because they don't pay a provincial sales tax.
Bilous says Alberta does not have rules mandating Saskatchewan workers have Alberta plates, and he says the Saskatchewan government is not returning his calls to discuss the issue.
More Stories
- MLAs to mark Wall’s last day in the legislature with speeches 1
- Five candidates battling for Battlefords-Lloydminster seat
- Trudeau to visit North Battleford to back Liberal byelection candidate
- Alberta promises lawsuit, other 'consequences' on Sask. licence plate ban
- Free Christmas trees offered to get rid of invasive spruce trees in Sask., Alta.
- Family hopeful two years after Sheree Fertuck disappearance
- Miguel Gomez handed 12-year sentence for stabbing death of Matthew Herman
- Free Christmas trees offered to get rid of invasive spruce trees in Sask., Alta.