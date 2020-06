"Congratulations!

Today is your day!

You're off to Great Places!

You're off and away!

You have brains in your head.

You have feet in your shoes.

You can steer yourself any direction you choose.

You're on your own.

And you know what you know.

And YOU are the one who'll decide where to go."

Love Mom, Chris, Rylie-Ann, and Elliott

