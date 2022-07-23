YWCA offering financial support for women leaving abusive situations

Saskatoon’s YWCA is helping women escape domestic abuse by offering financial assistance.

“One of the major reasons women listed for not being able to leave an abusive situation is the fact that they simply don’t have the funds to do so,” YWCA Saskatoon CEO Cara Bahr told CTV News.

“It can be very expensive to leave and set up a new safe home. “

The fund is called the National Emergency Survivors Support Fund, and it is available at 12 YWCA locations across Canada.

“We’re trying to help as many women as we possibly can,” Bahr said.

According to Statistics Canada, Saskatchewan has one of the highest rates of domestic abuse in Canada.

The YWCA started the fund because they saw a need, Bahr said.

“Last year we turned away 3,721 women and kids. The majority of those folks were facing violence and needed a place to go,” she said.

“That’s why this fund is so crucial to helping women and their children and keeping them safe.”

She said there were also other supports at the YWCA, including the crisis shelter and residence.

“We house and provide a supportive, warm place for people to stabilize and flee violent situations and access counselling and trauma supports they might need.”

Bahr said they also offer employment programming and a daycare.

“There are lots of ways we can help.”

She said all the information about the program and how to apply is on the YWCA Saskatoon website, noting that it’s a simple application process.