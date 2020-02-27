SASKATOON -- Jeremy Dodge went to the Silverwood dog park to meet Lynsay Haanstra, owner of Wolfpack Adventures, a professional dog walking company, and learn about the job. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

You're a dog walker. What does that mean, exactly?

I pick up people's dogs while they're at work and take them for an adventure at the dog park. Some people maybe have a disability – I have one client that's in a wheelchair, I have another client with a broken wrist right now. I have clients that are home with new babies. Most of my clients are at work and they're busy and they need help with their dogs.

How many dogs are you shepherding here today?

I have 10.

Ten!

I walk groups of between six and 11. I come out twice a day – two packs a day.

When people think dog walking – at least I did – it's someone walking with 10 leashes and getting all tangled up, but that's not what it is. Your philosophy is that dogs need some of this freedom as well.

Exactly. They need some room to just roam around and sniff and socialize with other dogs. They get a lot more exercise this way. They're evolved from wolves and wolves are pack animals and it's just natural for them to want to stick together as a pack.

Do you get attached to any long time clients?

Oh yeah. Caesar the golden retriever, I've been walking him for the whole time I've been in business – seven years. It's always a special place in my heart.

There's talk at City Hall about some of the rules around people who do this. What is your view?

I think it would be a good idea to provide licensing for professional dog-walkers. I'm sure there are other people out there that think they can handle a pack of dogs but really just don't have the experience and expertise to manage a group of dogs.

What are some of the skills you need to do this kind of thing?

I've been working in the pet industry my entire life so I have a lot of experience working with dogs. Basically, you need the confidence. You need the know-how. You need to understand their behaviour. And you need to be the pack leader.