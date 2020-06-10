Marion M. Graham Collegiate

"My son Wyatt is a 2020 graduate from Marion M. Graham Collegiate in Saskatoon, He has been accepted and plans to attend Edwards School of Business in the fall. When life can return to normal he will resume his singing with the a capella group "Acoustic Theory", (check out their performances on Facebook) At the age of 16, he performed in Nashville on the Grand Ole Opry Stage."

