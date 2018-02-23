After about nine days, a Saskatoon team has officially made the world’s first 3D-printed camper.

The idea came to Randy Janes, a Saskatoon man with more than a decade of experience in the RV industry, two years ago. He said printing the camper would help solve some issues in the camper industry.

“People invest a lot of money in their RV. And you know, within five, 10, 15 years, three quarters of that investment is either rotted or molded away,” said Janes.

“With my structure you wouldn’t get any of that.”

The camper was printed at Create Café using the same plastic used to make pop bottles. It’s printed into one solid piece, making it air tight and much more resistant to water. Since it’s 3D-printed, there’s more flexibility with personal preference and design.

“So even if they want to change the windows, the appliances, the shape, they can pick and choose and customize pretty much 100 per cent, which is unheard of in the RV industry,” said Janes.

The camper also broke the record for largest single indoor 3D-print. Janes hopes to have the campers on the market by the end of 2018.