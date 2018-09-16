

CTV Saskatoon





A 21-year-old Saskatoon woman will appear in court later this month after being charged with impaired driving following a collision early Sunday morning.

The crash happened at idylwyld Drive and 24th Street shortly before 12:30 a.m.

The accused was driving northbound on Idylwyld when another vehicle turned left in front of her.

The other driver has been charged with failing to yield right-of-way on the left turn.

No one was injured or required medical attention.