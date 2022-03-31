Woman charged with THC impairment in Saskatoon girl's death identified
A woman charged in a nine-year-old girl's death has been named in court records.
In September, Baeleigh Emily Maurice was fatally struck by a pickup truck in the 600 block of 33rd Street West. The girl was riding her scooter to Mayfair Community School.
Taylor Ashley Kennedy is charged in her death, CTV News has confirmed.
Earlier this month, police took the 28-year-old into custody, charging her with impaired operation while exceeding the prescribed blood-drug concentration of THC causing death.
Police did not release Kennedy's name at the time of her arrest.
A memorial for Baeleigh Emily Maurice is pictured on Sept. 10, 2021. (Tyler Barrow/CTV Saskatoon)
In January, the girl's mother, Rochelle Dubois, expressed frustration about the amount of time investigation was taking.
"I can’t sleep, I’m completely traumatized," Dubois said in a social media post.
Dubois also shared surveillance video that captured the moment the truck hit her daughter.
At the time, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said the investigation was complex and it was waiting for toxicology results.
SPS consulted with Crown prosecutors before charging Kennedy.
According to Saskatchewan's justice ministry, the charge is the first of its kind since new federal cannabis legislation came into effect in 2019.
Following Baeleigh's death last year, Dubois told CTV News the girl was a "social butterfly who loved life."
"Baeleigh loved to ride her scooter around the village while she made friends everywhere she went," Dubois said.
Kennedy is scheduled to appear in court on April 12.
Saskatoon Top Stories
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Saskatoon police take 'multiple people' into custody following incident
-
-
-
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES | Bright northern lights paint Sask. skies overnight
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian forces leaving Chornobyl after radiation exposure
Russian troops began leaving the Chornobyl nuclear plant after soldiers got 'significant doses' of radiation from digging trenches at the highly contaminated site, Ukraine's state power company said Thursday as fighting raged on the outskirts of Kyiv and other fronts.
Putin targets enemies at home as his missiles strike Ukraine
Long before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and the mass detentions of Russian peace protesters, the Kremlin was already stifling dissent with choking bureaucracy. Throughout 2021, the Kremlin tightened the screws on its opponents – including supporters of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny – using a combination of arrests, internet censorship and blacklists.
Ontario has 'eliminated all our defences' against COVID subvariant: epidemiologist
An infectious disease expert says 'there's no doubt' a sixth wave of COVID-19 is sweeping across Ontario, and it's being driven by the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant at the same time restrictions have been lifted across the province.
NACI guidance on fourth dose of COVID vaccine expected soon: PHAC
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is expected to release guidance on fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccine in early April as public health indicators tick up across Canada.
'Obvious attempt to create chaos,' Charest campaign says of fake donation pledges
Jean Charest's team says it is aware that fake donation pledges were made to the Conservative leadership candidate's campaign, calling the situation 'an obvious attempt to create chaos.'
First Nations say Pope Francis meeting the beginning of a 'new partnership'
Assembly of First Nations delegation lead Chief Gerald Antoine says he believes a meeting held with Pope Francis at the Vatican will be the beginning of a 'new partnership' between Indigenous groups and the Catholic Church in working towards reconciliation.
MPs advance bills to reduce tax on alcohol
The Conservative Party and the New Democrats are each focusing new private members' bills on the rising cost of beverages – both alcoholic drinks and low-alcohol beer, specifically.
Dyson headphones' April Fools? Company says they're real
Dyson, the company famous for its bagless vacuum cleaners and pricey hair dryers, has revealed its first set of noise-cancelling headphones that come paired with a unique feature, air purifiers.
Sweet justice: Ringleader of Canada's notorious maple syrup heist must pay more than $9M in fines, top court rules
The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld a $9 million fine for the thief in a 2012 maple syrup heist.
Regina
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES | Bright northern lights paint Sask. skies overnight
Northern lights lit up Saskatchewan's skies on Wednesday night, as photographers jumped at the opportunity to document the aurora.
-
Regina, Saskatoon considering bid to host world junior hockey championship in 2023
Regina and Saskatoon are considering putting forth a bid to host the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.
-
NACI guidance on fourth dose of COVID vaccine expected soon: PHAC
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is expected to release guidance on fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccine in early April as public health indicators tick up across Canada.
Winnipeg
-
Former AFN National Chief from Manitoba wants Pope to apologize in Winnipeg
The Manitoba representative of a First Nations Delegation that met with the Pope in Rome Thursday morning is hopeful the visit will result in a long-awaited papal apology for the church’s role in Canada’s residential school system.
-
Three-year-old dead after being hit by pickup truck on Manitoba farm
A three-year-old boy died on Wednesday after he was hit by a pickup truck at a farm.
-
Eight COVID-19 deaths, 111 hospitalizations in Manitoba last week: report
The province says eight more Manitobans have died from COVID-19 and more than 100 people were admitted to hospitals with the virus last week.
Calgary
-
Cold weather and brake failure led to fatal 2019 train crash: TSB
An investigation into a fatal train derailment near the British Columbia-Alberta boundary has found the locomotive's brakes failed with prolonged exposure to cold temperatures.
-
'A significant step': Calgary opens process to find company to build the Green Line
It's less than half of the total project, but it's also the 'most technically complex section' of Calgary's new LRT line and the city is looking for the right development partner to complete it.
-
Angus Reid survey suggests Kenney's support at 30% ahead of leadership review
Premier Jason Kenney's approval numbers continue to languish ahead of the leadership review and Albertans are unhappy with UCP management of several issues, suggests a new Angus Reid survey released Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Teacher accused of sexually exploiting minor: St. Albert RCMP
An Edmonton man who worked as a teacher has been charged with making and possessing child pornography.
-
Edmonton crime map by police offers more detailed look at trends on streets
A map tracking crime, as well as non-criminal police calls, across Edmonton's neighbourhoods is now live.
-
Angus Reid survey suggests Kenney's support at 30% ahead of leadership review
Premier Jason Kenney's approval numbers continue to languish ahead of the leadership review and Albertans are unhappy with UCP management of several issues, suggests a new Angus Reid survey released Thursday.
Toronto
-
Ontario scrapping tolls on two highways starting next week
The Ontario government is permanently scraping tolls on two highways starting next week.
-
This Toronto house is selling for $1.8M. The agent says it has big income-earning potential
A 112-year-old rundown Toronto house has hit the market for $1.85 million, and while that might seem expensive, the agent says it's packed with income-earning potential.
-
Why were there loud booming noises in Toronto today?
Outside of Queen’s Park, a sequence of loud booms echoed outside of the legislative building Thursday.
Ottawa
-
OPP use facial reconstruction in new effort to solve 1989 Kingston-area cold case
Ontario Provincial Police hope a new facial reconstruction of a man whose remains were found west of Kingston more than 30 years ago will help solve his murder.
-
Vandals damage another Ottawa movie screen
Ottawa police are searching for suspects after a Kanata movie theatre screen was damaged, the second such incident in two weeks.
-
Ottawa man charged in beating death of 24-year-old woman
A 40-year-old Ottawa man has been charged with murder in the beating death of a 24-year-old woman.
Vancouver
-
Ticket battles could move out of court, onto the internet under B.C. bill
The B.C. government has introduced a bill that could allow people to dispute traffic tickets online instead of through the court.
-
Vatican meeting leaves First Nations leaders hopeful for residential school apology this summer
First Nations leaders and residential school survivors had their turn speaking with Pope Francis at the Vatican Thursday, and left hopeful for a papal apology on Canadian soil this summer.
-
'Brazen machete attack' at Metro Vancouver transit station leads to arrest of 2 teens
Police say two teenagers have been charged following an attack at a Metro Vancouver public transit station involving a machete.
Montreal
-
COVID-19 in Quebec: despite 6th wave, no new health measures
Quebec's health minister says outlying regions that were spared during the winter Omicron wave are being hit hard by the sixth wave, and that Quebec won't add restrictions or change it's strategy to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Quebec reports 38 more COVID-19 hospitalizations, 12 new deaths
One day after Quebec's public health institute officially declared a sixth wave of the pandemic, the province's health ministry recorded 3,319 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as well as 12 new deaths.
-
Quebec man arrested on charges of alleged possession, distribution of child pornography
A man from Nantes, Que. in the Eastern Townships was arrested and appeared in court Thursday facing charges for alleged access, possession, and distribution of child pornography.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Mounties plead for return of missing B.C. girl whose father refuses to disclose her location
Mounties on Vancouver Island issued an urgent plea Thursday for the safe return of a 13-year-old girl whose father is in police custody for refusing to disclose her whereabouts to authorities.
-
'Breathtaking': Tofino photographer captures photos of northern lights
A photographer from Tofino, B.C., was able to capture the rare appearance of the northern lights over Vancouver Island on Wednesday evening.
-
Firefighters respond to blaze at Courtenay homeless camp
Firefighters in Courtenay, B.C., quickly doused a fire at a homeless encampment Wednesday night, preventing it from spreading into nearby bushes.
Atlantic
-
RCMP officer hesitated after speeding by N.S. mass shooter on second day of killings
In the seconds after a Mountie sped past a gunman wanted for a murderous rampage in Nova Scotia two years ago, the officer hesitated about whether to give chase, and by the time he did the suspect was gone.
-
'Ignorance is not bliss,' infectious disease specialist warns as N.B. reduces COVID-19 reporting
Beginning Friday, New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard will be no more as the province moves away from its regular reporting of data. New Brunswick's health minister says, instead, the province will release what it calls a weekly "COVID Watch.”
-
New Brunswick judge denies motion to lift ban on sale of flavoured e-cigarettes
A New Brunswick judge on Thursday denied a motion to suspend the province's ban on the sale of flavoured e-cigarettes, ruling that the plaintiffs failed to prove irreparable harm.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury development charges increasing 17.2% in July
As of July 1, development charges in the City of Greater Sudbury will increase by 17.2 per cent, something that one city councillor says is disappointing.
-
Greater Sudbury man wins $250K
A 35-year-old from the Greater Sudbury community of Lively has won the top prize in a lottery scratch game.
-
Four people escape Huntsville house fire thanks to family pet
A family of four escaped an early morning house fire in Huntsville on Thursday thanks to working smoke alarms and a family pet, according to fire officials.
London
-
Police identify victim of fatal crash on Highway 86 near Molesworth, Ont.
Police in Perth County have identified the victim of a fatal car crash on Highway 86 near Molesworth, Ont.
-
Fire on Dundas Street deemed suspicious by police
The London Police Service has deemed a fire late Wednesday evening to be suspicious in nature.
-
MLHU reporting COVID-19 related death for third day in a row, hospitalizations see slight increase
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting another COVID-19 related death in the region for the third day in a row this week.