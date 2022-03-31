Woman charged with THC impairment in Saskatoon girl's death identified

A woman charged in a nine-year-old girl's death has been named in court records.

In September, Baeleigh Emily Maurice was fatally struck by a pickup truck in the 600 block of 33rd Street West. The girl was riding her scooter to Mayfair Community School.

Taylor Ashley Kennedy is charged in her death, CTV News has confirmed.

Earlier this month, police took the 28-year-old into custody, charging her with impaired operation while exceeding the prescribed blood-drug concentration of THC causing death.

Police did not release Kennedy's name at the time of her arrest.

A memorial for Baeleigh Emily Maurice is pictured on Sept. 10, 2021. (Tyler Barrow/CTV Saskatoon)

In January, the girl's mother, Rochelle Dubois, expressed frustration about the amount of time investigation was taking.

"I can’t sleep, I’m completely traumatized," Dubois said in a social media post.

Dubois also shared surveillance video that captured the moment the truck hit her daughter.

At the time, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said the investigation was complex and it was waiting for toxicology results.

SPS consulted with Crown prosecutors before charging Kennedy.

According to Saskatchewan's justice ministry, the charge is the first of its kind since new federal cannabis legislation came into effect in 2019.

Following Baeleigh's death last year, Dubois told CTV News the girl was a "social butterfly who loved life."

"Baeleigh loved to ride her scooter around the village while she made friends everywhere she went," Dubois said.

​Kennedy​ is scheduled to appear in court on April 12.