    • Woman charged after multiple sexual assaults at Sask. care facility

    The Wilkie RCMP has arrested a former care facility staff member with multiple counts of physical and sexual assault.

    Police were first tipped off about assaults at a care facility in Wilkie back in February, the Saskatchewan RCMP said on Wednesday in a news release.

    Investigators determined that at least four adult residents of the facility were assaulted, sexually assaulted, or threatened by a female staff member between January 2023 and February 2024.

    The RCMP says the woman, 36-year-old Jaclyn Elias of Wilkie, has not worked at the facility since February.

    Elias was arrested on Feb. 29 and charged with four counts of assault, three counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual assault with a weapon, and one count of uttering threats.

    She appeared in North Battleford Provincial Court on Monday and will make her next court appearance on September 16.

    Wilkie is located about 160 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

      

