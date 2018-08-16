

CTV Saskatoon





A 35-year-old Prince Albert woman is facing charges after allegedly leaving two Saskatoon bars without paying her tab and then crashing her Mercedes.

Saskatoon police got a call from a Broadway establishment just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday regarding a woman who left the business without paying a hefty bar tab, police said in a news release.

However she had left her purse and identification behind.

Police received a similar call roughly an hour later from an establishment on Diefenbaker Drive. Again a bar tab was left unpaid and the woman had left her shoes behind. The caller also reported that the woman was last seen driving a black Mercedes, eastbound on Diefenbaker Drive.

About 10 minutes after that police got a call about a crash at 11th Street W and Circle Drive. The witness indicated a Mercedes had run into a truck and was leaving the scene of the collision heading east on 11th Street.

As officers were moving into the area, a patrol unit found a black Mercedes that had collided with a fence at 11th Street and Avenue W. Officers arrested the shoeless woman standing next to the vehicle.

The woman is facing charges that include impaired driving, driving while prohibited, and dine-and-dash related offences. She is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court next month.

No one was injured in the incident.