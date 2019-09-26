Winter is coming: Snow in Saskatoon expected Sunday
Saskatoon woke up to snow Monday morning
Published Thursday, September 26, 2019 2:44PM CST
Snow is forecasted for Sunday night in Saskatoon, according to Environment Canada.
The weather agency is predicting the snow to continue into Monday. Regina is also expected to see snow on Monday.
Temperatures are expected to reach a low of -5 C on Friday. The average temperature low for Sept. 27 is 2 C, according to Environment Canada.
Sept. 23 marked the first official day of fall.