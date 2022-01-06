Winnipeg Jets could play games in Saskatoon to take advantage of relaxed COVID-19 rules

SASKATOON -

Current COVID-19 capacity restrictions in Manitoba may open up the door for NHL games in Saskatoon.

The Winnipeg Jets have sent out a survey to season ticket holders asking about the possibility of playing some games in another jurisdiction..

A source within the Jets organization has confirmed to CTV News that discussions are underway that could lead to an NHL puck drop in Saskatoon.

However, the source emphasized that no decisions have been made as many factors still need to be considered.

Scott Ford, the executive director at SaskTel Centre, declined to comment.

The Jets schedule leaves open the possibility the team could play a game in Saskatoon against Florida on Jan. 25, and Vancouver on Jan 27.

Saskatchewan, currently does not have gathering restrictions, however masking is mandatory in all indoor public spaces and many venues require proof of vaccination.

Manitoba has implemented indoor and outdoor gathering limits, with large indoor events capped at 50 per cent capacity.

In December, the team announced that due to provincial public health orders limiting large gatherings, no fans would be permitted at Canada Life Centre until at least Jan. 11.