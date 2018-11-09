

CTV Saskatoon





Cases of whooping cough have surfaced in parts of the province and the Saskatchewan Health Authority is encouraging parents to make sure their children’s vaccinations are up to date.

Whooping cough has been confirmed in the Hepburn, Waldheim, Wakaw, Hague and Rosthern areas.

Whooping cough is a highly contagious bacterial infection that can be avoided with vaccinations.

Babies are most vulnerable to the effects of whooping cough.

Symptoms include runny nose, fever and coughing. In rare cases it can be fatal.