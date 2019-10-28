SASKATOON -- Flu season has arrived and the flu shot, which is free, is a key way to protect you and your family. There are a number of ways to get vaccinated in Saskatoon.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is hosting three upcoming flu clinics:

Vincent Massey School - Oct. 30, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Mary's School - Nov. 4, 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Westmount School - Nov. 6 and 7, 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Also, the flu shot is offered at several pharmacies in Saskatoon for adults and children over five.

While many clinics will give flu shots to current patients by appointment, the following clinics will offer the flu shot to the general public on a drop-in basis through March 31: