Where to get the flu shot in Saskatoon
Sarah Skanderbeg holds her 10 month-old son, Will, as he gets his first flu shot. (Alexa Lawlor/CTV Saskatoon)
Published Monday, October 28, 2019 5:51PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, October 29, 2019 1:54PM CST
SASKATOON -- Flu season has arrived and the flu shot, which is free, is a key way to protect you and your family. There are a number of ways to get vaccinated in Saskatoon.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is hosting three upcoming flu clinics:
- Vincent Massey School - Oct. 30, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- St. Mary's School - Nov. 4, 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Westmount School - Nov. 6 and 7, 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Also, the flu shot is offered at several pharmacies in Saskatoon for adults and children over five.
While many clinics will give flu shots to current patients by appointment, the following clinics will offer the flu shot to the general public on a drop-in basis through March 31:
- 20th & Q Family Walk-in Medical Clinic - 1631-20th Street
- Avalon Medical Clinic - 23-2605 Broadway Avenue - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Blairmore Medical Clinic - 225 Betts Avenue - 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. & 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Caswell Medical Clinic - 511-33rd Street West - 10 - 5:00 p.m.
- Erindale Health Centre - 2-50 Kenderdine Road - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Greystone Medical Clinic - B2921-8th Street - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Laurier Drive Medical Clinic - 3110 Laurier Drive
- Bridge City Mediclinic - 101-333-8th Street East - Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Lifebridge Health Centre - 36-118 Cope Crescent - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Mount Royal Family Physicians - 701 Avenue P North - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Nayar and Associates - 125-750 Spadina Crescent East - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Westend Medical Centre - 411 Confederation Drive