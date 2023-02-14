WestJet adding Saskatoon to Minneapolis direct flights
WestJet will offer direct flights between Saskatoon and Minneapolis later this year.
According to its booking site, WestJet is adding direct flights on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays starting June 19.
Starting June 2, WestJet will also fly direct between Saskatoon and Kelowna.
Those flights will run twice weekly Mondays and Fridays.
