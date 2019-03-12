More people are turning to a fitness program designed to prevent future health issues.

The First Step program is a wellness routine created for people with a range of health conditions. Some of the enrolled participants are recovering from surgeries or cancer, while others have been diagnosed with diabetes or arthritis.

“I feel a lot more energy. I'm not quite ready to jog yet, but I'm getting there. That's my goal, to get back to my jog,” participant Roy Lesyshen said.

Lesyshen joined the program after having heart surgery. He said he feels stronger after incorporating more fitness in his life.

“I'm looking forward to the summer and going back to the lake, and pushing my boat out of the garage. I couldn't push it out last summer after my operation, I wasn't strong enough. This year, I should be able to get it out and hook it up to the truck.”

The First Step is organized by the city and the health authority. The program consists of three classes per week for three months.

The exercises used in the class aim to increase flexibility and decrease the chance of future falls or injury.

“It's rewarding helping new people learn how to exercise and take hold of their life, and feel confident to go into any weight room, do any class and know that they can do it – and also see all the benefits at their at-home life too,” said Catherine Shore, a fitness specialist with the City of Saskatoon.

Doctors can refer patients to the program, or people can sign up themselves.