PRINCE ALBERT – Two-hundred-fifty volunteers are needed for the 2020 Esso Cup being held in Prince Albert, Esso Cup Chair Robin Wildey says.

“We’ll be looking for volunteers in all areas, we need bus drivers, people to help with the food, we’ll need it all,” he said at a press conference Friday to announce the opening of ticket sales.

“PA is known for volunteering. We just had a world class event last year, so I don’t think we will have issues."

Volunteers must pay a $25 fee, but it comes with a few perks.

The tournament is set to run April 19 to 25 at the Art Hauser Centre.