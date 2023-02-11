'We go for gold': Prairie matchmaker offers offline option for love

With nearly 200,000 Saskatchewan residents being single this Valentine’s Day, those looking for love may want to get offline and get some matchmaking help.

Lianne Tregobov of Camelot Introductions describes herself as a love hunter and a love coach.

“I’m the prairie’s most experienced matchmaker,” she told CTV News.

“I've been a matchmaker for 29 years. I'm gifted with a very, very keen intuition that has enabled me to match thousands of people over the last almost three decades which is amazing.”

Using a matchmaker to find love is a different approach than dating apps, Tregobov said.

“We do a criminal record check. I interview each and every one of them. I check their identification. We know that they're single and available, and they are who they say they are. That's really important,” she said.

“We live in a world where young children are cautioned about strangers, and then people throw caution to the wind, and they jump in a car with a total stranger they've met online. Unfortunately, that trust is getting a lot of people in big, big, serious trouble.”

The number of Canadians that engage in online dating has been on the rise, according to Statista. The data indicates there could be three million users of online dating services by 2027.

But Tregobov says love can’t be rushed.

“When you're working with a matchmaker, it's not fast. It's precise.”

She also said getting to know someone takes time.

“It's really important for people to go slow. In our instant gratification world, we want everything now. People have blinders on when you're rushing. You want to just take your time, trust in the process, and enjoy meeting the right person and getting to know them,” she said.

As a love coach, Tregobov said she talks her clients through baby steps.

“Even though people could be a 60-year-old or a 30-year-old, they still need help, and they still need the guidance.”

POST PANDEMIC DATING FEARS

Tregobov said the pandemic disrupted the dating process.

“A lot of people have been restricted. They haven't gone out there out of practice. They're afraid.”

She said some people have even settled for “better-than-nothing” relationships and are now looking for something more.

“They don't want to be with these individuals. They were good for the time, but not long term for sure. So I've certainly had many, many conversations with people who have recently got out of better than nothing relationships. We go for gold. We're not interested in just for now temporary happiness.”

Tregobov said she helps people from 20 to 90-years-old.

“Love has no expiration date.”

As Valentine’s Day approaches, Tregobov said she has been hearing from more people who want to find a romantic partner.

“My phone has been ringing. They never want to spend another Valentine's Day alone, and they want to take the steps and be proactive now to get the process started.”

She advised those who do find themselves single this year to use their time to brighten someone else’s day.

“Instead of putting your blinders on, why don't you go to the dollar store and buy some Valentine cards and go to a nursing home and make someone else's day?” she said.

“It will help people have joy and happiness. It will fill a lonely void in many, many people's hearts, and it can be a really good day to embrace that day and make it special.”