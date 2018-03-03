A Saskatoon building owner released security footage of a group of people wrecking the property’s plants, in hopes of identifying the suspects — but the video is gaining traction for a different reason.

A man is spotted in the video confronting the people who wrecked the plants outside the Drinkle building on 3rd Avenue South. The video shows the confrontation unsuccessful, as a person from the group continues to wreck the plants.

The man eventually cleans up the mess. Now, people on social media are calling him a “planter box hero.”

The man is Sam Mitchell, a tenant of the Drinkle building.

“Those flowers had been ripped up countless times. I’d come out in the morning and dirt would be everywhere. So, it just so happened my timing was excellent,” Mitchell said.

“I was like, alright, I’m not letting this go.’ It’s where I live. I mean, yes it’s a rental, but I care about where I live.”

The video was taken in July 2017, but was posted by the building owner on Tuesday.