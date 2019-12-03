SASKATOON -- This week CTV Saskatoon is celebrating its 65th anniversary. CTV Saskatoon (CFQC) first signed on the air back in 1954. To help mark this milestone, we're sharing some of the most noteworthy material we've come across in our archives.

On Oct. 23, 1993 baseball fans across Canada were ecstatic after the Blue Jays' World Series win. But as the celebration turned chaotic and clouds of tear gas drifted down 8th Street. Our CTV News crew was there.