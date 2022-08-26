Waskesiu Lakeside Music Festival rocks the national park

After a two-year hiatus, nature and music lovers alike are heading to Waskesiu this weekend for the Lakeside Music Festival.

“To say we are stoked would be an understatement," the event’s co-chair Jim Kerby said. "We are just absolutely thrilled to be back celebrating the Lakeside Festival.”

This year’s event features headline acts on the main stage starting at 11 a.m. on Sat. Aug. 27 and carrying on until Sunday around 6 p.m.

“The headliners are The Steadies from Saskatoon. They are a high-energy, great group to listen to. And Brock Andrews is playing right before them. He’s a great up-and-coming country music singer,” Kerby said.

New this year is entertainment on the main beach on Friday night. People are invited to soak in some songs as the sun goes down and kick off their flip-flops and dance in the sand and grass.

The festival is free to the public and supported by several sponsorships and Parks Canada Kerby said. The family fun event features activities for the kids.

For the adults, there is a beer garden and cabaret event in the townsite.

Previous attendance at the site is around 2,500 people, according to Prince Albert National Park townsite manager Gregg Rutten.

He said the main campgrounds are full to capacity, but there were a few sites at other locations.

“Planning to have the festival in the last weekend of August is strategic thing to help fill up the park. It’s one last hurrah for visitors to come out and enjoy Prince Albert National Park, and it also helps out our accommodation providers,” Rutten said.