SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Warman RCMP say a pedestrian was killed on Highway 12

    A pedestrian was killed in a collision on Highway 12 around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, according to police.

    Warman RCMP say a 31-year-old man from Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

    The driver remained at the scene, according to police.

    RCMP say the man's family has been notified and the incident is still under investigation.

     

     

