Warman dad left shaken after alleged abduction attempt
A Warman father was left shaken after his daughter informed him of an apparent abduction attempt.
The alleged incident Monday afternoon prompted an alert email sent to parents by Praire Spirt School Divison.
The message said a student was approached by a "male pedestrian" as she walked home from their bus stop.
"The man told the student that their parents asked him to pick the student up" the email said.
"The student ran in the opposite direction, as the student had been trained to do."
Speaking to CTV News a day later, Bradley Pechawis told CTV News that it was his eight-year-old daughter who was approached around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
“I’m upset that this happened to her, but I’m also very grateful that she is home safe, she was in her own bed last night, it could have gone way worse.” Pechawis said.
"As soon as I got a description. I was out the door and down the street, trying to find anyone that match that description what happened," Pechawis said.
He said he also immediately contacted police.
Pechawis said his neighbours saw a man who appeared similar to the person his daughter described.
“I was angry, sad, and shocked that this happened to my daughter in this nice quiet area where we live,” Pechawis said.
Pechawis said he kept his daughter home from school on Tuesday and that she is "doing a lot better" than she was.
In an emailed statement, RCMP said officers "immediately responded and conducted patrols."
The incident is still under investigation, RCMP said.
In January, a similar report left parents in Warman concerned after a girl was allegedly approached at her bus stop by a man who said her that her parents sent him to pick her up.
Kianna Unruh and Susan Jepsen each have a child attending a school near the location where Monday's incident allegedly took place.
"I’m very grateful for how quickly the school let us know what happened, but it is very concerning and it's something that we shouldn’t have to worry about, but unfortunately we do,” Jepsen told CTV News.
Unruh said it's "a little disturbing" that there have been two separate reported incidents this year.
"It's frightening knowing that could have been my daughter,” Unruh said.
--With files from Noah Rishaug and Tyler Barrow
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
‘We’re going to rebuild’: Indigenous communities look to recover from devastating wildfires
The East Prairie Métis Settlement is one of several Indigenous communities that were hard-hit by the recent wildfires in Alberta. As the wildfire season rages on, residents and community officials are looking among the ruins, pondering how they’ll recover from all the losses.
Blue Jays pitcher 'truly sorry' for sharing anti-LGBTQ2S+ video
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass said he is 'truly sorry' for sharing a controversial anti-LGBTQ2S+ video on Instagram.
O'Toole says CSIS told him he was focus of Chinese misinformation, suppression effort
Conservative MP Erin O'Toole says Canada's spy agency has told him he was the target of Chinese interference intended to to discredit him and promote false narratives about his policies while party leader.
Alberta Premier Smith wants to 'reset' federal-provincial relationship while eyeing sovereignty act
Fresh off leading Alberta's United Conservative Party to a majority victory on Monday night, Premier Danielle Smith says she wants to 'reset' her relationship with the federal government, while readying to invoke the province's sovereignty act over emissions targets, if needed.
Low sexual satisfaction linked to memory decline later in life: study
Low sexual satisfaction in middle age could be linked to future memory decline, according to a new study.
New study finds Canadian women are more likely to adhere to social and democratic values than men
New data from the General Social Survey by Statistics Canada examined values across different Canadian demographics and found that Canadian women are more likely to closely adhere to most social and democratic values than Canadian men.
U.S. officer shoots at truck driver near N.B. border crossing
Traffic is back up and running through the border crossing between Woodstock, N.B., and Houlton, Maine, after a security scare Monday.
Human rights activist confirmed to be held in Chinese detention centre: family in Canada
Chinese authorities have confirmed that human rights activist Dong Guangping has been held in a Chinese detention centre since October of last year, according to the man's family in Canada.
Police identify engaged couple shot dead after dispute with landlord near Hamilton
A young couple shot and killed after a dispute with their landlord near Hamilton have been identified by police.
Regina
-
1 dead following multi-vehicle crash on Highway 13 near Weyburn
A man is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 13 east of Weyburn.
-
More film options coming for Saskatchewan Science Centre's IMAX theatre
Saskatchewan's Science Centre was host to a giant delivery this week, promising to reinvigorate the province's largest film screen.
-
3 robbery suspects in Regina located by Aerial Support Unit
Three people are facing robbery charges following an alleged assault on May 29 after being located by a police plane.
Winnipeg
-
Priest charged in alleged sexual assault of 8-year-old girl on Manitoba First Nation
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a priest from a First Nation community who is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl, and believe there may be more victims.
-
Tornado warning downgraded in Manitoba region; severe thunderstorm warnings remain
Environment and Climate Change Canada has downgraded a tornado warning for the R.M. of Brokenhead to a severe thunderstorm warning, as several other regions are dealing with severe weather Tuesday afternoon.
-
Man fatally stabbed on Burrows Avenue; homicide unit investigating
A 22-year-old man has died following an early morning stabbing in Winnipeg on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Two Calgary ridings subject to automatic recounts: Elections Alberta
Calgary-Acadia and Calgary-Glenmore, both previously operated by the United Conservative Party are now painted in NDP orange by razor-thin margins.
-
Calgary's mayor congratulates returning provincial government, cautions over divisive rhetoric
Mayor Jyoti Gondek says she's looking forward to working with the newly elected UCP government on Calgary's priorities, while also appealing to people to reflect on the often cruel tone of a tough campaign.
-
Merchandise from five-year-old's t-shirt business stolen along with family van
A little boy with a budding t-shirt business faced a major setback last week when the family mini-van was stolen outside of his northwest home.
Edmonton
-
NDP sweep of Edmonton confirmed; Madu out as minister with fall to Ip in southwest
The Alberta NDP swept the province's capital city for a second time during Monday's provincial election.
-
This MLA-elect is the first Black woman to be elected to the Alberta Legislature
On Monday, Rhiannon Hoyle was elected to the riding of Edmonton-South, making her the first Black woman elected to the Alberta Legislature.
-
What will it take to get a 3rd-party MLA in Alberta? Probably a breakup, consultant says
It's no surprise Alberta's election was a two-horse race, but the rate at which every other party stumbled out of the gate is something not seen in the province in more than 100 years.
Toronto
-
Blue Jays pitcher 'truly sorry' for sharing anti-LGBTQ2S+ video
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass said he is 'truly sorry' for sharing a controversial anti-LGBTQ2S+ video on Instagram.
-
Police identify engaged couple shot dead after dispute with landlord near Hamilton
A young couple shot and killed after a dispute with their landlord near Hamilton have been identified by police.
-
21 deaths now linked to Kenneth Law's lethal products
The number of deaths connected to the products sold by a Mississauga, Ont. man charged with aiding and abetting suicide continues to climb, hitting at least 21 people, according to tracking by CTV News.
Ottawa
-
Federal government aiming to dispose of half of its office buildings with hybrid work here to stay
The federal government is planning to offload up to half of its office buildings across the country, citing the rise in remote and hybrid work.
-
Shopify faces class action over severance offered to recently laid off staff
A class-action lawsuit alleges Shopify Inc. reneged on a deal it offered some employees who were laid off in a recent round of cuts.
-
Here are the worst roads in Ottawa, according to CAA
Despite efforts from the city of Ottawa to make repairs, Carling Avenue reigns supreme as the worst road in Ottawa, and one of the worst in Ontario.
Vancouver
-
Motorcyclist dies after Surrey crash, RCMP say
One person has died after a crash in Surrey Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
'Group of youth' suspected in arsons at Port Moody sports complex
Police in Port Moody are asking the public for help tracking down "a group of youth" they say deliberately set several fires on an artificial turf field in the city last week.
-
Growing reliance on for-profit nursing agencies 'destabilizing' B.C. care homes
The nurses providing care for some of British Columbia’s most vulnerable citizens are increasingly employed by for-profit staffing agencies, adding tremendous cost to operators and impacting seniors' quality of life and care.
Montreal
-
Lone tenant in a $400-a-month apartment could hold up major Montreal condo project
Carla White is the only remaining tenant in her building, which is slated to be demolished to make room for a 176-unit condo project. But in order to move forward, the developer must reach an agreement with White -- and she says she won't leave until she's provided with a home that offers the long-term stability she needs to ensure she won't end up back on the streets.
-
Funding cuts put Quebec summer camps in jeopardy this year: ACQ
Some Quebec children may not be able to participate in summer camps this year because of funding cuts to a federal program, says the Quebec Camps Association (ACQ). Almost all summer camps have waitlists because they need more funds to hire more staff, it said Tuesday.
-
Air Canada failing to provide full services in both official languages: report
Whether travelling by plane, train or automobile, francophone travellers are struggling to access services in their language, Canada's official languages commissioner said Tuesday. Raymond Theberge said it's an ongoing struggle that has gotten worse in the last decade, especially as people begin travelling again.
Vancouver Island
-
Massive superyacht with helicopter pad docks in Victoria
A 62-metre superyacht has made B.C.'s capital its latest port of call.
-
Dozens of firefighters battling out-of-control blaze near Sayward, B.C.
Fifty-five firefighters have descended on the northern Vancouver Island village of Sayward, where an out-of-control wildfire exploded in size Monday night, becoming the largest fire of the season for British Columbia's coastal region.
-
Nanaimo woman, 19, wins U.K. cheese wheel race while unconscious
A young B.C. woman has quite the story to tell, or at least the parts she can remember, after winning a cheese wheel race in England, even after being knocked unconscious.
Atlantic
-
'For God's sake, stop burning': N.S. premier bans all activity in forests, urges residents to abide by burn ban
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has banned all activity in forests as of Tuesday, and says the wildfire damage is “extensive” and “heartbreaking.”
-
Wildfire, potential ammonia leak forces mandatory evacuation order in Bedford, N.S.
A wildfire is burning in the Hammonds Plains-area near Bedford, N.S.
-
'There is nothing left': 151 Halifax-area homes destroyed by wildfire
A wildfire in northwest Halifax has destroyed more than 150 homes and about 50 other structures, the municipality’s executive director of public safety said Tuesday at a news conference.
Northern Ontario
-
9 active wildfires in northeastern Ontario, highway closed again
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) is reporting nine active wildfires in northeastern Ontario on Monday.
-
'Home on native land:' A new push to change O Canada's lyrics
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie hopes the city will support calling on the federal government to change the lyrics of “O Canada.”
-
State of emergency in northern Ontario lakeside community due to rising water levels
Mitch and Donna Bujold moved to their Nellie Lake lot in 2018 for the lakefront view and access to the water, but in recent weeks, it seems the lake has been keen on accessing their property too.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | London police investigating 'serious' collision involving pedestrian at Victoria Hospital
An investigation is currently underway after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of London, Ont.’s Victoria Hospital on Tuesday night.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Communities in mourning as OPP officer and respected school bus driver killed in crash
Messages of support continue to come in following the death of an OPP officer and a school bus driver. Both were killed in a crash when their vehicles collided at Oxford Road 33 and Highway 59 northwest of Woodstock.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | 'He did a buck 40 down the shoulder': Driver charged after speeding down shoulder of Highway 401
A 20-year-old driver from Petrolia is facing multiple offences after Elgin County OPP received multiple complaints of a vehicle speeding down the shoulder of Highway 401.