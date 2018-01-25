

CTV Saskatoon





Scott Moe says his passion to serve in government came from volunteering.

The Saskatchewan Party leadership candidate, who grew up on a farm near Shellbrook and still lives in the area, said his volunteer work began at sports grounds, ball diamonds and the hockey arena in the area.

“But very quickly it extended beyond just the community where I live onto some regional projects,” Moe said.

Moe, who’s married and has two kids, describes himself as a family man. He went to the University of Saskatchewan after high school and eventually started his own business, and says connecting Saskatchewan’s urban and rural communities is important.

“Our communities in Saskatchewan, regardless of their size — we do better together and we don’t do well in spite of one another,” he said.

Moe was first elected in the constituency of Rosthern-Shellbrook in 2011 and has held portfolios including environment and advanced education minister. He said if he becomes premier he will focus on growth — specifically on continuing growth.

“We need to continue that out to 2030, and that’s what we fully intend to do with the economic platform we’ve put forward,” he said.

He said the Saskatchewan Party’s membership growth during the leadership race must continue long after a new premier is chosen.

“What I think is important is that engagement with people across the province — to understand each and everyone’s vision for our province — continues right out to that election and far beyond,” Moe said.

Saskatchewan Party members are set to choose a new leader — and provincial premier — on Saturday.